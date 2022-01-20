ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The highly anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' series finally has a name—here's how to watch

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will debut on Prime Video this fall. Courtesy of Amazon Studios

There and back again—it's almost time to return to Middle Earth. The Lord of the Rings television series is one of the most highly anticipated, highly funded entertainment events of the year, and fans finally have a teaser trailer for the series, as well as a release date.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2, 2022 , on Prime Video .

Where can you watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ?

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power through your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video is included with a general Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer. Prime Video is available to Prime customers in over 200 countries and territories and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

You can watch the new Lord of the Rings series as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series and over 100 additional channels (like Starz, HBO Max and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power about?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien and is set to be directed by Wayne Yip, J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström, with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The announced cast for the series includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Peter Mullan, Augustus Prew, Lenny Henry, Maxim Baldry, Thusitha Jayasundera and more. The series will focus on an era of Middle Earth that has been previously unexplored in modern adaptations, preceding the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and beyond.

The teaser trailer notes the various recipients of the aforementioned Rings of Power, including the dwarf lords, the Elven-kings, mortal men and the Dark Lord Sauron in the land of Mordor (whose rise to power kicked off the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as The Hobbit trilogy). According to Amazon's synopsis for the series, the story  will carry viewers from the Misty Mountains to the island of Númenor and beyond, exploring settings old and new to fans of the films.

The series will start streaming with weekly episodes on September 2, which is, adorably, the birthday of both Frodo and Bilbo Baggins.

How can you watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ?

Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Amazon Prime membership for $12.99 monthly or $119 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video upon signing up. Or, if you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Legend of Vox Machina , The Boys , The Expanse and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel —as well as films like The Big Sick , Love & Friendship and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like Midsommar , The Americans , Knives Out , Downton Abbey , Orphan Black and more, with over 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

USA TODAY

