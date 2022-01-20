Armed gang members arrested in Pomona

Four men who police say are gang members are in custody Thursday following their arrests in Pomona. One is a murder suspect.

Kamron Keese, Joseph Abel Diaz De Leon and Pomona residents Noah Jay Williams and Deshawn Amarionte Wright were arrested on possession of loaded and unregistered firearms charges. Keese, of Victorville, had an outstanding attempted murder warrant out of San Bernardino County along with the previously listed charges, said Sgt. Mark Medellin of the Pomona Police Department.

Police were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Roderick Avenue near Wilkie Drive regarding several people loitering in an area where there had been a recent drive-by shooting.

Officers approached the crowd of people and determined that several of them were active gang members, who were drinking alcohol in public inside and outside of several parked cars, Medellin said.

After searching them and their cars officers discovered the suspects were illegally in possession of four loaded firearms and took them into custody, authorities said.

Diaz De Leon of Covina also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The suspects were booked at the Pomona City Jail.