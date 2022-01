With NBA trade season upon us, the Milwaukee Bucks could be searching the market to bolster the roster before the trade deadline as they aim to defend the title this season. The Bucks haven’t been as successful as they’ve been throughout the last few regular seasons thus far, mostly due to nagging injuries and the lasting effect of the league’s health and safety protocols, but there’s still high optimism that this team can win a second consecutive NBA title. Despite inconsistencies, Milwaukee should not be overreacting to the first half of this season.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO