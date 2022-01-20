ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrates final chemotherapy treatment

By Olivia Hyde
 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrated a big milestone Wednesday completing her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, the Florida governor announced.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a press conference on workforce development in Bowling Green Thursday morning.

“Yesterday, we completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do,” DeSantis said. “It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through but at the end of the day she’s fought really hard and responded really well.”

The governor’s office announced Casey’s diagnosis in early October.

The Florida First Lady is the mother to the couple’s three young children ages ranging from 4-years-old to just 18 months.

She has launched four major initiatives in Florida since Governor Ron DeSantis was elected including Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope, the Resiliency Florida Initiative, “The Facts. Your Future.” campaign, and the Hope for Healing Florida initiative

Comments / 24

Shirley boom Grant nell
2d ago

Allthoe I am not the least bit in support for Desantis, the human and empathetic side of me hoping the very best for his wife, cancer is devastating, watched my beautiful soul of a sister, struggle with ovarian cancer for years, until we lost her 2 years ago, so I will never wish illness on my worst enemy...may the Lord grant you Grace and mercy🙏🙏🙏

Reply
4
Shea Fritz
2d ago

God bless you and your family!!! The most important part is for you to remember that, when you feel down, we're here to lift you up!!! BTW, ring that honey-do "bell" for Mr. Ron, bc there's plenty of data on that plan!!! lol

Reply
3
