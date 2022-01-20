ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Benedict XVI accused of wrongdoing in the handling of abuse cases

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
A new German investigation has accused Pope Benedict XVI of “wrongdoing” in his handling of sexual abuse cases during his tenure at the archdiocese of Munich from 1977 to 1982. The news: A church-commissioned German law firm carried out an investigation into Benedict, who had previously said...

Deseret News

Deseret News

Utah's oldest news source.

