First Midwest Bank's profits fall 12% in the fourth quarter

Among the many concerns for global CEOs right now, inflation is topping the list. And according to many executives, these pressures are not going away any time soon. Inflation was the second highest business concern reported among global CEOs behind COVID-19 disruptions, according to a survey of CEOs around the world highlighted in the C-Suite Outlook 2022 report from Conference Board, a business research group. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer behavior also ranked among the top concerns for business leaders. According to a majority of CEOs, inflationary pressures will last at least through 2022, and perhaps beyond. 31%...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO