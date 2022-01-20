ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Midwest Bank's profits fall 12% in the fourth quarter

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Midwest Bank made $44 million in profit in the fourth quarter, a 12% decline from the $50 million it made in the third quarter of the year. The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 39 cents per share in profit in the fourth...

www.nwitimes.com

