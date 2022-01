MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slipknot is headed to FedExForum in March for the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2022. The March 22nd show will feature special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or the FedExForum Box Office. There’s an online exclusive presale for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members and those who receive FedExForum Event Alert emails and subscribers to Grizzlies e-News on Thursday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO