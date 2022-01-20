FEMA announces $530 million for emergency food and shelter program

In November, top officials from both agencies met jointly with low-income housing advocates to solicit ideas for what they are calling the Disaster Assistance Supportive Housing program. One of the participants, National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel, said the collaboration represents a significant shift. “It means that people, rather than being in hotel or motel rooms, being in small and sometimes unhealthy trailer parks for an extended period of time, can be in an apartment and they can have all of the stability that they need in order to recover,” she said. “I feel hopeful for the first time in a long time that FEMA will make meaningful changes.”

HOMELESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO