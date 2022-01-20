ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

FEMA announces $530 million for emergency food and shelter program

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON – FEMA has announced that the National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) allocated $530 million to jurisdictions (counties and cities) across...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Emergency assistance for January

Millions of Americans have had help throughout the pandemic in the form of extra food stamps. This is no different for the state of Michigan. The Department of Health and Human Services has announced an extra $95 for January. Families already receiving food stamps will see at least $95 more...
MICHIGAN STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Floyd County gets emergency food and shelter funds through United Way

Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. Floyd County has been allocated $22,742 for Phase 39, along with $70,291 of ARPA-R funding, to support local emergency food and shelter programs. United Way of Rome & Floyd...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Plumas County News

FEMA awards $3.5 million to local Dixie Fire victims

In the five months since the Dixie fire roared through six northern California counties, destroying most of Greenville, Indian Falls and Canyon Dam, some money to assist victims is flowing back. Plumas County residents have received $3,595,155 — the bulk of the $4,605,930 awarded in individual assistance by the Federal...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
valdostatoday.com

FEMA grant creates business recovery training program

The Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech is creating a training and education program to help economic recovery capabilities among U.S. businesses. According to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. website, the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech is creating a training and education program to help economic recovery capabilities among U.S. businesses. With the support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and other companies, the training will help support businesses in recovering from major disasters.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
koamnewsnow.com

FEMA approves $27 million in relief following December 10 storms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, FEMA approved Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s $27 million dollar disaster request following the storms on Dec. 10. The disaster request will provide seven Missouri counties with federal assistance. The government will provide $27 million for disaster-related expenses including; response costs, repairs to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

FEMA administrator to announce expanded flexibility for National Guard to help support hospitals

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
HEALTH SERVICES
uticaphoenix.net

New FEMA program would place homeless disaster survivors in apartments

In November, top officials from both agencies met jointly with low-income housing advocates to solicit ideas for what they are calling the Disaster Assistance Supportive Housing program. One of the participants, National Low Income Housing Coalition President and CEO Diane Yentel, said the collaboration represents a significant shift. “It means that people, rather than being in hotel or motel rooms, being in small and sometimes unhealthy trailer parks for an extended period of time, can be in an apartment and they can have all of the stability that they need in order to recover,” she said. “I feel hopeful for the first time in a long time that FEMA will make meaningful changes.”
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efsp
whvoradio.com

Beshear Announces 20% Boost To Uninsured FEMA Claims

Following west Kentucky’s bout with brutal December 10 and 11 storms, more financial assistance is on the way for uninsured homeowners and renters. During his Thursday afternoon news conference, Governor Andy Beshear guaranteed more than 1,400 uninsured Kentuckians would receive not just a 10% extra payment of their FEMA support as originally sought and designated, but a 20% award — all of which is coming from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
KENTUCKY STATE
benbrook-tx.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Available

Tarrant County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program still has rent and utility assistance funds available. The program assists eligible households in Tarrant County who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds may be provided for unpaid rent and utilities from April 1, 2020, and for future rent. Up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance may be provided per household. Funds provided through the program are a grant and will not need to be repaid. Benbrook residents can apply at www.getrenthelp.com.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
cortlandvoice.com

Gov. Hochul Announces $230 Million in Additional Food Assistance for New Yorkers in January

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All households participating in SNAP —including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thechronicleonline.com

Food and Shelter Assistance: Columbia County to receive $89,500

Columbia County will receive $89,500 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The federal funds are being awarded under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program through the American Rescue Plan Act. This funding is above and beyond what the county has traditionally received for food...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
buckscountyherald.com

More than $100 million in FEMA grants approved for Pennsylvanians

Just four months after President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for eight counties in Pennsylvania, FEMA has provided over $100 million for homeowners and renters affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. FEMA has provided $74.7 million for housing assistance as well as $25.6 million for other needs assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cenlanow.com

Salvation Army announces new shelter coming soon

Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer, says The Salvation Army and Tudor Enterprises are one signature away from entering into a partnership to construct a new Women’s & Children’s/Veteran’s Shelter. Tudor presented the Salvation Army with six original contracts which were sent to Alexandria’s Headquarters late last...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Independent Tribune

Cabarrus County awarded over $283,000 to assist emergency food, shelter efforts

CONCORD — Cabarrus County has been awarded $283,212 to supplement local emergency food and shelter efforts. The funds were awarded under Phase 39 ($69,232) and Phase ARPA-R ($213,980) of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities and counties throughout the United States. The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
cbslocal.com

Michigan Receiving $44.9 Million From FEMA For COVID-19 Response

(CBS Detroit) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving $44.9 million to Michigan for the state’s response COVID-19. The funding will reimburse the state Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for eligible costs relation COVID testing and reporting statewide from July 2021 to September 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy