Moon Knight's big trailer includes a potential massive Fantastic Four Easter egg. On Twitter, Spider-Mania UK posted a still from the section where Oscar Isaac wakes up as Steven Grant in a truck. He's holding a gun and clearly horrified to be In this situation. However, the boxes behind him are of great interest to Marvel fans now. Written on that cardboard is a "von D—" logo. Now, this could be a rogue shipment of mid-2000s trucker hats… or it could be Fantastic Four villain Victor von Doom's merchandise in that truck. It would make sense to see the bigger players of the MCU's villain underworld start to creep into the margins of these Disney+ shows before making big appearances in the films. (In fact, we've already seen this happen with both Kang the Conqueror in Loki!) So, let the speculation commence because everyone's counting down the days until Marvel's First Family and the mutants make their debut.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO