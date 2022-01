Production is finally underway on Creed 3 in Atlanta, Georgia and the first photos from the set have made their way online, showing off star Michael B. Jordan back in a jumpsuit and getting ready for the ring. You can find one of the photos below and a handful more over at The Daily Mail. Jordan, like franchise creator Sylvester Stallone, will make the leap to being behind the cameras in addition to in front of it, stepping in as director for the third film in the revitalized franchise. Creed III will mark Jordan's first time as a director, stepping in for Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO