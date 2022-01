Tom Holland is already starting the hype train for more Spider-Man movies. Following the massive success that has been Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film received three Golden Tomato awards from the review aggregating site RottenTomatoes (where it sits as one of the best reviewed Marvel movies, ever). To thank RottenTomatoes for the awards, Holland submitted a video in which he shares his hope of making Spider-Man movies, "again and again and again." It is not currently clear where the character will appear next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though an agreement between Sony and Disney allows one more appearance for a Spider-Man in a Marvel Studios film that is not an outright Spider-Man movie.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO