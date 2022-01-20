ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 21,000 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 20 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,460,869 +21,664
Hospitalizations 103,914 +508
ICU admissions 12,425 +29
Deaths* 31,245 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 7,690 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,125,436 , which is 60.96% of the state’s population. And 17,393 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 5,730 23.2% 17.5%
In ICU 1,170 26.3% 17.5%
On ventilator 769 15.5% 59.9%

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels . And the Ohio Hospital Association said different regions of the state are seeing different trends related to the pandemic .

