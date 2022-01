Instant disbursements were on the rise in 2021, with nearly three times as many consumers receiving an instant disbursement last year compared to 2020, while 17% of consumers received at least one instant disbursement. Instant disbursements could overtake Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments as the most popular disbursement method in the United States this year, in fact, as 37% of consumers were familiar with instant payments in 2021 compared to nearly 25% in 2020, according to PYMNTS research.

