Saint Charles County, MO

People visit St. Charles County home twice a week to break into vehicles

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A group of people attempted to break into a St. Charles County resident’s vehicles parked in their driveway twice in one week.

St. Charles County Police said in a Facebook post that the homeowner caught the people on their home surveillance system. The people were seen “searching for unlocked vehicles and any visible possessions.”

St. Charles County Police has some tips for people to use in order to keep their possessions safe. They said:

  • Lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from plain view, including key fobs and firearms
  • Lock your doors and close your garage
  • Turn on your porch light
The police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement. Also, if anyone can help positively identify the individuals in these videos, call 636-949-3002.

Comments / 7

Spider45
3d ago

I have a better suggestion. Clean out your garage and pull the cars inside. That is what they were designed for, not a storage facility.

Reply
6
Leslie Redding
3d ago

agree that's garages are for. But that's there personal property and people need to get a job VS trying to take what's not there's.

Reply
3
