People visit St. Charles County home twice a week to break into vehicles

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A group of people attempted to break into a St. Charles County resident’s vehicles parked in their driveway twice in one week.

St. Charles County Police said in a Facebook post that the homeowner caught the people on their home surveillance system. The people were seen “searching for unlocked vehicles and any visible possessions.”

St. Charles County Police has some tips for people to use in order to keep their possessions safe. They said:

Lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from plain view, including key fobs and firearms

Lock your doors and close your garage

Turn on your porch light

The police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement. Also, if anyone can help positively identify the individuals in these videos, call 636-949-3002.

