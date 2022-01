Another former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball is set to join the Huskers next season. Outfielder Cole Evans announced his commitment to NU on Sunday after a brief stint with Creighton during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a productive 2021 at the junior college Division II level. He becomes the 13th addition to Big Red’s 2022 class.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO