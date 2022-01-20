ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Cottonwood Heights man found dead in Grizzly Gulch

 3 days ago
ALTA, Utah — A missing skier was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after a search and rescue operation in the backcountry Grizzly Gulch skiing area, according to Fox13 .

The body of the 68-year-old man from Cottonwood Heights was found at roughly 9:30 am Thursday morning.

Alta Ski Area received a call about a missing person at 9 pm on Wednesday night. The Unified Police Department was notified, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue was mobilized.

Crews searched for the man until midnight, and then resumed at sunrise on Thursday morning.


