Cottonwood Heights man found dead in Grizzly Gulch
ALTA, Utah — A missing skier was pronounced dead on Thursday morning after a search and rescue operation in the backcountry Grizzly Gulch skiing area, according to Fox13 .
The body of the 68-year-old man from Cottonwood Heights was found at roughly 9:30 am Thursday morning.
Alta Ski Area received a call about a missing person at 9 pm on Wednesday night. The Unified Police Department was notified, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue was mobilized.
Crews searched for the man until midnight, and then resumed at sunrise on Thursday morning.
