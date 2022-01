Oh, Disney. You’re always keeping us on our toes — or should we say our paws? Back in October, a new EPCOT attraction debuted in the France pavilion of the World Showcase. The attraction, called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, opened with a virtual queue system that allowed guests to reserve a place in line without having to stand in a physical queue. But because things are always changing in Disney World, the virtual queue system for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is no longer in use. So what does this look like? Let us show you!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO