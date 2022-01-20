ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Power building a robust fiber network for reliability and to support rural communities

By Michael Sznajderman
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 3 days ago
It’s 7 a.m. on a brisk but clear winter day in a rural section of Conecuh County, and crews are already hard at work. A bright yellow Vermeer trenching machine, glowing in the morning sun, is steadily carving a channel in the red clay along an Alabama Power transmission line right...

Alabama Power’s Malinda Golden changes the rules in her community, on the job

Malinda Golden is a trailblazer both on the job and in the community. “Malinda is in the trenches, jumping hurdles, moving obstacles and creating new paths where none have been before,” said Lynne Hughes, special education teacher and longtime advocate with Golden on behalf of the Eufaula special-needs community. “When people say we can’t do this, she says, ‘Oh yes, we can. Just tell me what resources you need, and I’ll make it happen.’”
EUFAULA, AL
James Spann: Freezing rain near the Alabama coast; cold, dry elsewhere

James Spann forecasts a cold conclusion for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling across parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties early this morning, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the potential for scattered bridge icing. Otherwise, it is a dry, cold morning with temperatures mostly in the 20s over the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Precipitation today will be confined to the far southern part of the state in the broad zone from Mobile to Dothan; the rest of the state will be cold and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The high this afternoon will be between 38 and 42 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on Jan. 21 is 55.
ALABAMA STATE
What makes this Alabama grocery store unique

Lucy Greer can’t help but smile when talking about her family’s newest grocery store. “We heard that it’s being called Club Greer’s, which is fun,” Greer said. “We are so happy to see the joy of not only the community that lives and works down here but there’s so many areas from Baldwin County and Mobile County, residents that are just coming to visit this part of the city. That’s exciting.”
MOBILE, AL
Edward O. Wilson’s special connection to Alabama

When Edward O. Wilson died on Dec. 26, at the age of 92, he had long been recognized as one of the world’s most respected and influential scientists. A biography of Wilson published in 2021 and written by Pulitzer Prize recipient Richard Rhodes, aptly titled “Scientist,” calls him “one of the half-dozen greatest biologists of the twentieth century.”
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann: Sunny day ahead for Alabama with a nice warm-up

James Spann forecasts a dry day for Alabama before rain returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD START: Temperatures are mostly between 22 and 28 degrees across Alabama early this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today with a good supply of sunshine. Most communities will reach the mid 50s this afternoon, right at seasonal averages for mid-January. Tonight will be mostly fair and not as cold as last night, with a low between 35 and 42.
ALABAMA STATE
People of Alabama: Anthony Dobynes of Irondale

What’s your word or phrase of intention for 2022?. “For me, just stay ambitious. That means just keep doing what I’m doing as far as how I’m moving through life. I ain’t doing nothing wrong, I’m living positive. I’m trying to start my trucking company. I’ve got my own truck. I started it last year and everything took off how I expected it to. I just want to keep that ball rolling. This year I’ll branch off onto my own. I bought my own 18-wheeler. I had to reevaluate what I wanted to do in life. I grew up playing ball. Once that didn’t work out how I expected it, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I fell into this. My cousin turned me on to this and it made sense. It allows me to be how I want to be. I didn’t want a boxed-in type of job. I move how I want to move. Of course, I want to work, but I can work on my own terms.” – Anthony Dobynes of Irondale with his daughter, Keilani, 1.
IRONDALE, AL
Alabama Power Service Organization honors MLK legacy

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to making the world a better place with a focus on local change. It’s an attribute the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) shares, and many APSO chapters are devoting this weekend and a day of service on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to doing just that.
ALABAMA STATE
James Spann: Cold day for Alabama with gradual clearing

James Spann forecasts a cold, dry MLK Day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD MONDAY: In the wake of the system that brought lots of rain and snow to Alabama over the weekend, a cold air mass lingers this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s, and a few spots over north Alabama are below freezing. We expect clouds this morning to give way to a partly sunny sky this afternoon; the high will be in the mid 40s. The average high for Birmingham on Jan. 17 is 54.
ALABAMA STATE
New mobile app to aid Gulf of Mexico fishermen, boaters

A new mobile app from the Alabama Water Institute and the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium provides a fast, interactive way to find important weather, boating, safety and fishing information for the Gulf of Mexico. A student-led project from the University of Alabama’s Management Information Systems program, the app allows users...
CELL PHONES
Alabama Power recognized for assisting Texas with Hurricane Nicholas restoration

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) honored Alabama Power today with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to Texans affected by Hurricane Nicholas. Presented to EEI member companies, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual winter Board of Directors meeting.
TEXAS STATE
Dr. Selwyn Vickers takes reins of UAB Health System

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has assumed the role of CEO of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance, while continuing as dean. Vickers replaces the retiring Will Ferniany, who led the health system for nearly 13 years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
