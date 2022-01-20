ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Mountain wants you to suggest names for new trails

River Parks is looking for suggestions on names for new trails at Turkey Mountain.

A map posted to Facebook on Thursday shows the numbered trails that are in the market for new names.

River Parks says the suggestions can reference local interests, history, culture or something catchy and unusual.

Anyone can use the form to make suggestions here .

