Want To Help Out With A Tasty Research Study? We'd Love To Hear From You

By Melissa Jameson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re working on a small project to make BuzzFeed's Tasty even better, and we would love to hear from you!. We’re looking for participants to join a 30-minute, one-on-one Google Meet video session to talk to us about your preferences...

womansday.com

50 Best Self-Love Quotes To Help You Appreciate You

Self-care, and ideas for how to implement it, have been popular topics of conversation over the last several years. Whether or not you’ve read the best self-help books or mapped out a routine to help you stay on track, you’re likely familiar with what it looks like (exercise, a bubble bath, or quality time with friends might come to mind), and the many health benefits it has to offer. Self-love is a related concept, but it is also much more personal in several important ways.
HEALTH
hermoney.com

The 5 Compliments We Never Want to Hear From A Man, Ever Again

We assigned a man to report on the 5 compliments men should never be giving women, ever again. Here’s what he found. I believe I was assigned this story because I’m past the drunken keg party pick-up line phase, and according to 23andMe, I’m less than 2% Neanderthal.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE

