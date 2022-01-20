Arctic blast arrives with slim chance for ice early Friday

The following is a press release from the City of Baton Rouge-Parish of East Baton Rouge Mayor’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans, East Baton Rouge Parish will see a healthy stretch of cold temperatures this week. A cold front will pass through the parish beginning Wednesday night until early Thursday morning, with strong to locally severe storms forecasted for Wednesday night. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to near or below freezing, which will lead to freezing rain Thursday evening through Friday morning with hazardous impacts expected. Cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend with hard freezes possible. Wind chills are forecasted in the upper teens to 20′s both Friday and Saturday morning.
