ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft, the world is watching: You need to prove you will do right by Activision Blizzard King employees

By Jez Corden
windowscentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Microsoft shook the world with the revelation it is spending almost $70 billion dollars to acquire Activision Blizzard for its new Microsoft Gaming division. The acquisition presents a whole lot of opportunity, but also, a whole lot of questions. For the average consumer, Activision Blizzard represents decades of...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: with the video game industry under new management, what's going to change?

In 1979, a group of disgruntled Atari employees decided to quit and create their own company. Activision was the world’s first “third-party” game development company, producing and publishing titles for other companies’ platforms. Fast-forward 43 years and the company that is now Activision Blizzard has been bought by one of the major platform owners in the industry, Microsoft, for a blistering US$68.7 billion dollars (around A$95.6 billion) – the largest sale in the history of the video game industry. This sale is also massive in terms of the game franchises Microsoft now has control over; it now owns blockbuster franchises such as...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Raven Software employees end strike after seven weeks pending union recognition

Employees from Raven Software went on strike following the layoff of 12 QA team members in December. 34 Raven employees have requested that Activision leadership formally recognize their union, Game Worker's Alliance. ABetterABK, the Activision Blizzard King worker's alliance, says ending the strike is "in good faith" to encourage union...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Mobile Game#Microsoft Gaming#Call Of Duty#Starcraft#Ip#Guitar Hero#Singularity#Activision Blizzard
trueachievements.com

Poll: What excites you most about Microsoft's deal to acquire Activision Blizzard?

Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard, so for this week's poll, we want to know: which aspect of the potential acquisition are you most excited about?. Microsoft's revelation that it had agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for the ridiculous sum of $68.7 billion took everyone by surprise, and there's been a lot of speculation since on what the acquisition might mean. Sony was quick to respond that it expected Activision games to remain multiplatform due to "contractual agreements, and Phil Spencer since confirmed Call of Duty will not be Xbox exclusive, stating a "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Spencer kickstarted some more speculation after commenting on his hope that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will work together on some of its older franchises, adding, "We're hoping that we'll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood." As to what will actually happen if and when the acquisition is completed — and once any "contractual agreements" end — is still anybody's guess, so for this week's poll, we thought we'd ask; what possibility of Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard are you most excited about?
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite Season 2's Battle Pass will feature earnable credits

343 Industries has announced that starting in Halo Infinite Season 2, players will be able to earn credits by progressing their Battle Pass. Halo Infinite Season 2 is expected to begin in May 2022. The developers also revealed that starting soon, players will be able to buy shop items from...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

This is Microsoft's canceled Andromeda OS running on a Lumia 950

Ever wondered what Microsoft's canceled version of Windows for the Surface Duo was going to be like? Well wonder no more, as we've got a first hands-on look at a pre-release build from mid-2018 running on a Lumia 950. We've already shown you what Andromeda OS looked like in recreated mockups, so now it's time to see the real thing running on video.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Microsoft, Activision, and everyone else need to cool it with the 'metaverse'

Every couple of years a new piece of jargon comes along that gets Silicon Valley very, very excited. We are now at that juncture once again, wherein "metaverse" has become the word du jour. Things you used to know simply as "VR" or "video games" have now become part of the omnipresent "meta" vortex. Meta this, meta that. In the words of the late, great Norm Macdonald: "I hate meta."
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Chaturdays 53: Xbox acquiring Activision and Call of Duty exclusivity with SnowBikeMike

For episode 53 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined by the ever-enthusiastic SnowBikeMike of the Kinda Funny xCast. We'll be discussing the bombshell announcement that Xbox intends to acquire Activision Blizzard King, what this means for Call of Duty exclusivity, the future of Xbox Game Pass, rad games like Nobody Saves the World, and so much more! If you're excited to catch up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Best Activision Blizzard games you can play on your PC

It is known news that Microsoft is now acquiring Activision Blizzard and the games they developed. In this guide, we list out a few best Activision Blizzard games you can play on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. Activision Blizzard is one of the biggest gaming developers. Since gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.18.10.28 arrives with a handful of fixes

Mojang Studios has released Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.18.10.28 to interested testers and players. The beta only includes a handful of fixes, with no major additions or experimental features from 'The Wild Update.'. 'The Wild Update' is the next content update for Minecraft, and is expected to release sometime later...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 gifts Halo Infinite-themed car to all players

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios. On Friday, Playground revealed a unique 2016 Jeep Trailcat decked out in a Halo Infinite-inspired livery and design. Starting today, players who log into Forza Horizon 5 can obtain the gift car for free through...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

First batch of Steam Deck verified games revealed

The first wave of games have been verified for Valve's Steam Deck. This wave of games includes titles like Hades, Dark Souls 3 and more. The first wave of Steam Deck shipments is scheduled to arrive starting in February 2022. The first wave of Steam Deck shipments is rolling soon,...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

5 reasons why Microsoft canceling 'Project Andromeda' was the right choice

Despite some ingenious concepts and ideas, Microsoft's mobile ambitions have always been controversial, uphill battles. In our latest report, we detailed one such attempt under the name 'Project Andromeda.' The idea was killed over sometime in late 2018, but parts of it live on in the current Android-driven Surface Duo line of devices, and even in Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
BUSINESS
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: AO and Argos restocks available now – how to get a console

Update: PS5 stock has now sold out from AO and regional stock may still be available from some Argos stores. Read below for more updates.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

25 Windows policies to avoid setting, as told by Microsoft

Not all Windows policies have a place in the current Windows 11 and 10 landscape. Microsoft has now elaborated on 25 that you should avoid setting. Microsoft's breakdown also includes details such as why you shouldn't set certain policies and what their effects are. Windows is ever-changing, ever-evolving, and ever-obsoleting...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy