Microsoft, the world is watching: You need to prove you will do right by Activision Blizzard King employees

Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard, so for this week's poll, we want to know: which aspect of the potential acquisition are you most excited about?. Microsoft's revelation that it had agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for the ridiculous sum of $68.7 billion took everyone by surprise, and there's been a lot of speculation since on what the acquisition might mean. Sony was quick to respond that it expected Activision games to remain multiplatform due to "contractual agreements, and Phil Spencer since confirmed Call of Duty will not be Xbox exclusive, stating a "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Spencer kickstarted some more speculation after commenting on his hope that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will work together on some of its older franchises, adding, "We're hoping that we'll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood." As to what will actually happen if and when the acquisition is completed — and once any "contractual agreements" end — is still anybody's guess, so for this week's poll, we thought we'd ask; what possibility of Microsoft's agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard are you most excited about?

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO