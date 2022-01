The fate of California's rooftop solar industry is in limbo. On January 27th, the California Public Utilities Commission will vote on a revised set of rules that allows residents to be paid for excess solar electricity generated by their panels. The proposal would cut back the credits allotted to customers and charge a monthly fee to participate in maintaining the power grid. The CPUC and some environmental advocates say it would modernize what's called the Net Metering program. They also claim the current policy hurts low and middle-income customers by raising rates for those without solar panels. The proposal is drawing fierce opposition from the solar industry and environmental justice groups who say it would threaten jobs and raise the price of residential solar panels.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO