ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYPD bodycam footage captures rescue after gas explosion

Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe explosion occurred just days after a...

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

WATCH: NYPD Makes Dramatic Life-Saving Rescue of a Woman Trapped After a Gas-Leak Explosion

The New York Police Department made a dramatic life-saving rescue of a woman trapped under a couch following a gas-leak explosion in the Bronx. Fox News’ America’s Newsroom aired footage on Wednesday of the rescue. Co-host Bill Hemmer said that the Tuesday explosion “took a building down to the studs and sent neighbors flying across their homes. Police ran into the rubble looking for a woman trapped under her couch.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Watch: Officers rescue woman after Bronx explosion

Body camera video shows the moments officers rescued a woman trapped under debris after an explosion at a Bronx apartment building. The collapse was the result of a gas explosion that also sparked a massive fire. One person is dead and eight were injured. Five officers sustained injuries and the incident is under investigation.Jan. 19, 2022.
BRONX, NY
WRAL

Deadly gas explosion at home caught on camera

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials in New York say a preliminary investigation shows that gas is to blame for the house explosion that left one woman dead and eight others injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Doorbell camera captures deadly house explosion

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) — Surveillance video captured a home exploding in the Bronx, Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they smelled gas before the explosion. An elderly woman was killed in the explosion and two other people were injured. Before the building collapsed, a police body camera captured the rescue of...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Gas Explosion#High Rise#Nypd Bodycam
The Independent

Chilling footage captures burglars disguised as Amazon workers

The police in Connecticut are investigating a home invasion from earlier this week when two armed intruders broke into a house in Milford while disguised as Amazon delivery workers.The two not only wore Amazon delivery worker uniforms but also carried a package on 10 January, the Milford police said. The two men forced their way into the home at 494 Naugatuck Avenue that day when the resident opened the door to accept the package.In a statement, the Milford police spokesperson said that this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.“The victim reports that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksje.com

FPD Release Bodycam Footage of Officer Involved Shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $10,000 for reliable information leading to the arrest of Elias Buck, and the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000. To submit a tip, call 505-599-1068. Tuesday, January 11, 2022. From Farmington Police:. The Farmington Police Department released video...
FARMINGTON, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

3 rescued after Winston-Salem gas station roof collapse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued three people after part of a gas station roof collapsed Wednesday. It happened at the Valero gas station on University Parkway shortly before 11 a.m. Firefighters got three victims out of the building. Officials said an ambulance was called to the scene but...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

1 dead, 7 injured in Bronx building collapse after gas explosion

A 77-year-old woman was killed and two other senior citizens injured in a fiery Bronx gas explosion that leveled their three-story residence Tuesday morning as one lucky survivor fled barefoot through the flames with her little boy, authorities said. The blast and subsequent raging blaze decimated the building in the...
BRONX, NY
cbslocal.com

Bodycam Footage Released In Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar Massacre

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Video from cameras worn by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018, and recordings of calls for help, were released Tuesday and captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left 13 people dead, including the gunman.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy