Pharrell’s Blacked Out adidas Humanrace Sichona Releases On January 26th

Just shy of two months after Virgil Abloh passed away, friends and family of the Off-White frontman took to social media to share exclusive pairs of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 they had received. All pairs showcased, which indulge in predominantly tonal colorways, served as precursors to news from the French luxury house about the first release of Abloh’s expansive collaboration between it and the Swoosh. Before a wider launch exclusively at LV stores, Sotheby’s will help auction 200 pairs of a special “Monogram” pair between January 26th and February 8th, with bids starting at $2,000 USD. The pairs will arrive with an orange debossed leather carrying case, which will also not see a commercial release.
