Boris Johnson’s team accused of blackmailing MP's questioning his leadership

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO