NYPD bodycam footage captures rescue after gas explosion

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...

