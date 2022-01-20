ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish researchers invent anti-smog sound cannon

Cover picture for the articleIn a battle against Poland's constant smog, scientists are testing out a new "cannon" that uses soundwaves to push toxic particles higher into the atmosphere to allow residents to breathe. Installed on top of a metal container, the experimental device consists of a large upside-down cone that makes a...

Phys.org

The secrets of ancient Japanese tombs revealed thanks to satellite images

A research group at the Politecnico di Milano analyzed the orientation of ancient Japanese tombs—the so-called Kofun. This study has never been carried out before, due to the very large number of monuments and the fact that access to these areas is usually forbidden. For these reasons, high-res satellite imagery was used. The results show that these tombs are oriented towards the arc of the rising sun, the Goddess Amaterasu that the Japanese emperors linked to the mythical origin of their dynasty.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World’s Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tonga eruption: we are watching for ripples of it in space

The ongoing volcanic eruption in Tonga began in December 2021, but it wasn't until 5:15pm local time on January 15 2022 that the powerful explosion occurred. It generated an enormous cloud of ash, earthquakes, and tsunamis that reached as far as the distant coastlines of Peru on the other side of the Pacific. Now scientists are even looking for the effects of the eruption in space.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists prove that deadly gene has jumped from a harmless organism to a nasty pathogen

University of South Australia scientists have made a surprising discovery in the origins of an antibiotic-resistant gene previously thought to have been confined to Adelaide. The gene, first detected in Adelaide in 2006, is carried by the nasty bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an organism responsible for thousands of deaths among immunocompromised, surgical and burns patients due to its resistance to last resort antibiotics.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
Poland
Science
eenews.net

Discarded energy invention from 1990s makes a comeback

In 1991, a team of scientists patented what appeared to be a breakthrough for one of the nation’s most serious energy efficiency problems. Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory had invented a "thin triple-pane" glass window. On paper the better-insulated window had the potential to cut annual energy for heating buildings by 39 percent and reduce air conditioning costs by 28 percent.
BERKELEY, CA
Phys.org

Direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering

The Triassic-Jurassic transition (~ 201 Ma) saw one of the most catastrophic volcanic eruptions during the Phanerozoic, namely the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP), and it has been suggested to have triggered a series of environmental/climatic perturbations which eventually caused the end-Triassic mass extinction.However, due to the lack of volcanic ash sediments outside its eruption sites, the spatial extent of the impact is not well understood.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence, remains at 100 seconds to midnight this year, with advances like Covid-19 vaccines balanced by rising misinformation and other threats. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists president Rachel Bronson declared Thursday the world was...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers use AI to analyze tweets debating vaccination and climate change

Using artificial intelligence (AI) researchers have found that between 2007 and 2016 online sentiments around climate change were uniform, but this was not the case with vaccination. Climate change and vaccinations might share many of the same social and environmental elements, but that doesn't mean the debates are divided along...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. While ozone forms a protective layer around the Earth in the upper atmosphere, it is a harmful pollutant at...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists predict Tonga ash-seawater cocktail will be toxic hazard

Following an underwater volcano eruption on Saturday, Tonga has suffered significant damage and is blanketed in ash that closed runways and threatens water supplies. Cornell University scientists leading NASA-funded research into volcanic ash impacts warn that in addition to the direct damage to infrastructure from the ash layer and tsunami, the thick ash blanket presents extraordinary health and environmental hazards—amplified by seawater's interaction with the ash particles.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Conspiracy mentality around the globe tends to be particularly pronounced on the political fringes

Conspiracy theories have circulated at all times, in all cultures, and among all populations. They routinely appear in conjunction with major incidents, such as those that today take the form of terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and presidential elections. As two recent surveys undertaken in 26 countries have demonstrated, an individual's belief in conspiracies tends to go hand-in-hand with his or her predilection for the political extremes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Phys.org

Owl wing design reduces aircraft, wind turbine noise pollution

Trailing-edge noise is the dominant source of sound from aeronautical and turbine engines like those in airplanes, drones, and wind turbines. Suppressing this noise pollution is a major environmental goal for some urban areas. In Physics of Fluids, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong University used the characteristics of owl wings to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

