‘Chicago Med’ Leads Wednesday Audience & Ties With ‘Chicago Fire’ To Top Demo, ‘The Amazing Race’ Rises

A strong and steady showing paid off for Chicago Med on Wednesday, as the NBC medical drama earned the top spot of primetime in both counts.

Stable from t he previous week , Chicago Med earned a 0.8 demo rating and 7.2 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Like last week, both Med and Chicago Fire (0.8, 7.08M) tied to rule the demo, besting other titles including The Amazing Race, I Can See Your Voice and more. Though steady in demo like Med , Fire fell about about 2% in viewers.

Earning the second-highest demo rating were The Price is Right at Night (0.7, 4.81M) in the 8 p.m. hour and Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.65M) in the 10 p.m. hour. The Price is Right at Night jumped up in both demo rating and viewers, while Chicago P.D . essentially matched its previous episode’s measures (0.7, 5.67M)

CBS followed up The Price Is Right at Night with a new episode of The Amazing Race (0.6, 3.51M), which rose in both demo rating and viewers. Though behind Chicago Fire, The Amazing Race bested The Conners (0.4, 2.87M), Next Level Chef (0.4, 1.78M), Batwoman (0.1, 0.44M) and Home Economics (0.3, 1.92M). Newcomer Good Sam (0.3, 2.30M) rose in the demo, but fell in viewers.

Fox peaked in viewers with I Can See Your Voice (0.4, 1.98M). The Goldbergs was ABC’s best title on Wednesday, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.1, 0.56M) was The CW’s.

On Thursday, Women of the Movement comes to a finale on ABC, CBS’ comedy slate returns, and new episodes of The Blacklist, Call Me Kat and more await primetime viewers.