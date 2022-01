(St. Cloud MN-) 6 vehicles were involved in a crash on the north side of St. Cloud Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on a slick County Road 1 near Heim's Mill. A car driven by a Montrose woman spun out and was struck by a mini-van driven by a Sartell man. While officers were investigating the crash, there were 2 more 2-vehicle crashes, and two additional vehicles ended up going into the ditch. No one was hurt, all drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no tickets were issued. Road conditions at the time were extremely icy and was the main factor in the crashes.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO