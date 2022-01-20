ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘completely healthy’ after medical issue

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vi2P_0dr63Pr100

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has allayed fears over his health by insisting his heart is “absolutely fine” after he had to return prematurely from the Africa Cup of Nations .

The Arsenal forward has endured a tumultuous couple of months and not played for the Premier League side since the start of December due to a disciplinary breach.

Aubameyang was set for a big role with Gabon at the AFCON, but tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in January and was subsequently sent back to his club early following “cardiac lesions” being reported by his national team.

In a post on Instagram the 32-year-old wrote: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach, which followed a similar incident at the beginning of 2021.

After being given permission to join up with Gabon early in preparation for the AFCON, Aubameyang contracted coronavirus alongside international colleague Mario Lemina.

Footage on social media had shown the pair out together in Dubai in the lead up to the tournament in Senegal.

Once fully recovered from Covid-19, Aubameyang’s participation in the biennial competition was further delayed after Gabon revealed tests on him and Lemina showed “cardiac lesions” which sparked fears over the health of the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.

The Gabon Football Federation made Aubameyang available for his club to do further examinations and Arteta confirmed on Wednesday his player was undergoing tests with the Gunners in addition to seeing a specialist.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker says his 'heart is absolutely fine' after cardiac lesions diagnosis at AFCON

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his "heart is absolutely fine" following medical examinations in London after being diagnosed with cardiac lesions at the Africa Cup of Nations. The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave but must choose between these FIVE elite clubs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been told he can leave Arsenal this month and must now choose between PSG, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille. That is according to Sky Sports, who reveal the quintet of superclubs have each made enquiries over the striker's availability. Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta is reportedly happy to see the player leave after a dispute saw the Gabon international stripped of the club captaincy and pushed to the fringes of the Gunners' squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jota double sends Klopp’s side to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup final as a Diogo Jota doubled handed them a 2-0 win at the Emirates.Mikel Arteta’s side held Jurgen Klopp’s men to a goalless draw at Anfield but were undone in front of their home fans by two strikes from the Portuguese forward.The hosts went closest early on when Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.Jota then gave Liverpool the lead shortly before the 20-minute mark when he darted sharply inside Takehiro Tomiyasu before rolling a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton boss Graham Potter to miss Leicester clash after positive Covid test

Brighton boss Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss his side’s Premier League game at Leicester Potter’s assistant Billy Reid took Albion’s pre-match press conference on Friday and will take charge of the team at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.The 58-year-old was a manager in his own right for eight years at Hamilton before linking up with Potter at Swedish club Ostersund in 2013, and has worked with him ever since.“Graham had a rough night last night and tested positive this morning so he didn’t take training,” said Reid.“We’re not too sure how it will work...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘world-class’ Diogo Jota as Liverpool reach Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp praised the mentality and quality of “world-class” Diogo Jota after the forward hit a brace to send Liverpool into the Carabao Cup final at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisy-cutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey admits ‘I should be more intelligent’ on Instagram after red card against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he needs to be more “intelligent” and will “work hard” to learn from his red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.Partey was substituted on to the field in the 74th minute but was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for clumsy challenges. Liverpool won the second leg of the semi-final 2-0 which sent them through to the final after the first leg ended 0-0.Partey had just returned for Arsenal after representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team were sent out in the group stages and so the star flew back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gabon#Senegal
The Independent

Liam Dawson admits England frustrations as he plays first international in years

Liam Dawson acknowledged being on the periphery with England can be “frustrating” although he relishes staying in the set-up after playing his first international match since October 2018 in Barbados.With Liam Livingstone laid low by an illness unrelated to Covid Dawson got a rare opportunity in the first of five Twenty20s at the Kensington Oval against the West Indies who thrashed England by nine wickets on Saturday evening.Dawson made just two off nine balls before being run out as England were dismissed for a paltry 103 in 19.4 overs in front of a Covid-reduced crowd at Bridgetown.Defeat in...
WORLD
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects Christian Benteke to stay at Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has insisted it never crossed his mind Christian Benteke could leave Crystal Palace during the January transfer window and firmly expects the forward to remain at Selhurst Park.Burnley have been linked with a move for the Belgian but the 31-year-old, who has 18 months left on the deal he signed last summer, will not be ending his affiliation with the south Londoners yet.Benteke is primed to face former club Liverpool on Sunday and will hope to add to the four goals he has for the campaign.Vieira said: “Yes, I think he will be at this football club. Christian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane’s keen for Spurs to build on encouraging start under Antonio Conte

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is desperate for the club to “take advantage” of Antonio Conte as he seeks a return to playing at the highest level.Kane wanted to join Manchester City in the summer in order to win trophies after seeing his boyhood club lose their seat at the top table of English football.A move did not materialise and he was forced to stay at Spurs who started the season terribly and replaced Nuno Espirito Santo with Conte in November.The Italian, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea, is already beginning to turn things around –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy