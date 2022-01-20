ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Earth BioGenome Project enters new phase, Florida researcher shares progress

By Kristin Bausch
wuft.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo combat the endangerment of the 15,521 animal species that are listed as threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, one Florida-based project is developing genomic resources to discover the species still hidden from science. Pamela Soltis, a plant biologist at the Florida Museum of Natural...

www.wuft.org

The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
Newton Kansan

Earth’s core is rapidly cooling, researchers say

Earth’s interior is cooling faster than previously estimated, according to a recent study, prompting questions about how long people can live on the planet. There’s no timetable on the cooling process, which could eventually turn Earth solid, similar to Mars. But results from a new study, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, focuses on how quickly the core might cool by studying bridgmanite, a heat-conducting mineral commonly found at the boundary between the Earth’s core and mantle.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Earth BioGenome Project begins genome sequencing in earnest

A global effort to map the genomes of all plants, animals, fungi and other microbial life on Earth, is entering a new phase as it moves from pilot projects to full-scale production sequencing. This new phase of the The Earth BioGenome Project, or EBP, is marked with a collection of papers published this week in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, describing the project's goals, achievements to date and next steps.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
flackbroadcasting.com

DEC announces launch of new Moose research project in Adirondacks

The launch of a new moose research project has been announced – thanks to the New York State DEC. This project is in partnership with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), and Native Range Capture Services.
ANIMALS
