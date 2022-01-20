ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All Time Classics’ Interactive Special Gets Date On CBS & Paramount+

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
It’s time once again for fans to weigh in on their all-time favorite Super Bowl commercial.

Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics, an interactive special where fans can vote live for their favorite Super Bowl commercial ever, will air Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 PM on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Boomer Esiason , analyst for CBS Sports’ The NFL Today , and Daniela Ruah , star of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles , will host the special from SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

In the special, now in its 21st year, Ruah and Esiason will count down their top 10 all-time classic commercials, leaving it up to America to choose the ultimate winner between the top two spots in a live vote. The winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The top 10 countdown will include some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials from Budweiser, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Pepsi and Doritos.

The special also will go behind the scenes of one of the biggest commercials of this year’s Super Bowl from a global automotive brand, with exclusive interviews with the A-list stars of the ad. Also, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainmet Tonight, will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl, highlighted by exclusive broadcast premieres of the spots.

Super Bowl Greatest Commericals: All Time Classics is produced by Film 45 and Robert Horowitz’s Juma Entertainment. Horowitz is executive producer for Juma, and Michael Antinoro and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith and Dino Shorté are the producers, and Leon Knoles will direct.

