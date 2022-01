As of January 18 it’s easy, our area is in moderate drought. The Southwest portion of Kansas is seeing an expansion of extreme drought. Things aren’t looking good for improving soil moisture over the next several weeks. The six to ten-day outlook (January 25 to 29) indicates we are predicted to have a 33 to 50% chance of below normal temperatures and a leaning towards to 40% below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 27 to February 2) indicates normal temperatures and a 33% to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not the forecast we need for the winter wheat crop as we head towards spring planting.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO