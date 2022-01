Following an apartment building fire that claimed the lives of 17 people in the Bronx on Jan. 9, Fat Joe is doing his part to help out the victims and their families. On Tuesday, the Bronx native announced that he has created a relief fund to raise money that will benefit the victims and their families. "My heart is saddened by the tragedy in my beloved Bronx," he tweeted. "Please join me in supporting this community by donating to the Bronx Relief Fund at http://fatjoe.me/donatebronx 🙏🏽 @NYCMayorsFund" In addition to teaming up with the New York City Mayor's Fund, the 51-year-old rapper confirmed that JAY-Z and DJ Khaled made financial contributions to the fund as well.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO