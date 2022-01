LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A UCLA student is recovering Tuesday after being punched and robbed while meeting with someone in De Neve Plaza to sell some of his property. UCLA campus police released an alert about the strong-arm robbery that happened at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in De Neve Plaza. A UCLA student had met with someone at the location to sell an undisclosed item. (credit: UCLA Police) Police say the suspect punched the student and stole the item that was for sale. A second suspect confronted the student when he tried to get the item back. Both of the suspects ran to...

