REVISED: 01/18/2022 at 12:26 pm. RECEIVED: 01/18/2022 at 10:01 am. LIST OF TOPCS: Review of Agenda; Evaluation Criteria for Site selection and School Building options: Explanation of how priority and evaluation criteria will be used and measured, Committee discussion of draft list: Items to Delete? Add? Clarify?; Report on Education Plan Visioning Session and Plan for Feb 3 Community Forum; Report of Net zero subcommittee January 13 meeting; Timeline and Explanation of elements to complete for MSBA March submission: What will be voted on by School Committee, What by Building Committee; Outreach plans; ESBC mtg schedule every two weeks: Friday 8:30 to 10; Invoices if any; Items not anticipated by Chair 48 hrs in advance; Public comments.

AMHERST, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO