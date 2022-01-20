ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason You Should Expect Grocery Shortages In 2022

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
In 2021, shortages of certain products were still a novelty. Now, even though we've bought new calendars, the conditions of the world refuse to recognize that anything has changed. On Jan. 14, Reuters reported that grocery store shortages were continuing to worsen across the United States with the emergence of...

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nny360.com

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

5 popular grocery shortages that are making shoppers so angry right now

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, up to and including the present day, shoppers have encountered the effects of everything from supply chain disruptions to pandemic-related labor constraints which have unfortunately led to grocery store shortages. Just as the effects of the pandemic are not evenly distributed around the country, though, neither are these kinds of products shortages. Retailers from Walmart to Kroger, Costco, and more have all reported similar strain at times over the past two years. But shoppers in some parts of the country encounter a seemingly full normal-looking store and product assortment. And for other shoppers? The sight of bare shelves confronts them on their latest grocery run.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Food Systems#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Reuters#Omicron#Prescott College#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs News
PennLive.com

These are the ‘unhealthiest grocery items’ you can buy in the United States, according to MoneyWise

Shoppers might have to make some adjustments to their grocery list the next time they take a trip to the supermarket. MoneyWise has released a list of the top unhealthiest groceries that you can buy at almost any grocery store in the United States. Some of the food you’ve been eating may not be as healthy as you thought and these top unhealthiest groceries just might surprise you.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Canada Is Having A Major Vegetable Shortage

At the end of 2021, it looked like a perfect storm was brewing that had the potential to impact Canada's food industry on a large scale. CTV News reported that supply chain issues like port congestion and the extraordinarily high price of shipping containers might translate into rising food prices and possible shortages across the country. Staffing issues and panic buying only made the situation worse. In particular, port issues caused some of the most dire problems for fruit and vegetable distributors. Normally, produce might sit on boats for 15 days, but now, cargo remained onboard for upwards of 60 days. Distributors then faced the issue of getting this less-than-fresh food to markets as quickly as possible.
INDUSTRY
Popculture

McDonald's Locations See Major Changes to Stores Amid Omicron Surge

Your local McDonald's could be making a significant change to many stores amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Fox News, some franchisees of the fast food chain are trimming operational hours in response to staff shortages nationwide. Currently, McDonald's and its numerous franchisees employ nearly 800,000 people in the United States, so the lost hours is certain to have an affect on employees, as well as patrons. Customers may have to contact their local McDonald's restaurant to find out if it is impacted by the change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

