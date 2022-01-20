ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV Named Newport Fire Chief

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBEgi_0dr60O6t00

Humphrey “Harp” Donnelly IV, a native Newporter and 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department, has been named the City’s new Fire Chief.

He replaces Fire Chief Brian Dugan, who retired last month after leading the City’s Fire Department for the past 5 years.

As Deputy Chief and a member of the Department’s leadership team, Donnelly has been a part of the front line response to a number of emergency situations during his tenure, including the 2019 gas outage and the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Harp has been an integral piece of the Newport Fire Department and has served the City well,” said City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, Jr. in announcing the appointment. “He has been pivotal in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a valued member of the department’s leadership team.”

Donnelly, who had been serving as Acting Chief since last month, will be sworn in on the steps of City Hall by City Clerk Laura Swistak at 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“I am very fortunate to have been born into a family with a strong history of public service to the City of Newport,” said Donnelly. “Next to be being born into my family, being hired to work for the City of Newport’s Fire Department is one of most significant positive events in my life.

“Our City’s Fire Department is comprised of many extremely talented and well trained members with a proud history of serving our community. I have had the honor of serving the City of Newport as a member of its Fire Department for over 23 years.

I am humbled by this opportunity to help lead the department and help work to meet the current and future emergency needs of our community. I start this next chapter of my career with combined sense of pride, confidence, and gratitude.”

Donnelly, who first joined the Department in October of 1998, has had a steady rise through the ranks, earning promotions to Fire Lieutenant in August 2012, Fire Captain in June 2017, and Deputy Fire Chief in January of 2020.

According to Nicholson, he was selected from among a pool of highly qualified applicants, all of whom know the Department and the City well.

“We were extremely fortunate to have a number of very impressive candidates interview for the job,” he said. “Harp rose to the top, and I think he’ll lead the Department well.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

URI revokes honorary degrees awarded to Michael Flynn and Rudolph Giuliani

The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees voted today to revoke the honorary degrees previously awarded to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. At the request of the URI Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the URI Honorary Degree Committee deliberated in December 2021, and forwarded its recommendation to URI President Marc Parlange at the end of the month.
COLLEGES
Newport Buzz

Teams of Emergency Military Medical Personnel Beginning to Arrive in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee provided an update on the emergency medical personnel secured by his Administration through FEMA to support hospital staffing needs in Rhode Island. The Health and Medical Task Force arrived at Kent Hospital in Warwick yesterday, January 18, 2022 and began work this morning. The Medium Medical Team (MMT) is expected to arrive to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence later this week.
WARWICK, RI
Newport Buzz

City of Newport to Kick Off Local Redistricting Process

With the General Assembly set to vote on a proposal that would realign House and Senate Districts to better reflect 2020 Census data, Newport officials are preparing to kick off their own local process to examine City Council Wards and Voting Precincts. The City of Newport’s Canvassing Authority is inviting...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Newport Buzz

Dr. Alexander-Scott to Step Down from Serving as RIDOH Director

Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that he has regretfully accepted Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott’s resignation as the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health . For the next two weeks, Dr. Alexander-Scott will continue to serve as RIDOH’s Director while the Governor conducts a search for new leadership of the Department.
EDUCATION
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. Legislators approve spending portion of ARPA funds. The General Assembly approved and the governor immediately signed into law a plan (2021-H 6494A, 2021-S 1006A) for using $119 million of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds to help children, families, small businesses and the tourism industry, and boost affordable housing and broadband planning. Legislators added $6 million to further enhance support for child care needs, as well as safeguards and specifics, to the plan that was originally proposed by Gov. Dan McKee.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy