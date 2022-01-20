What Rachael Ray's Favorite French Restaurant Has To Offer

How do I know? Because all restaurants are in trouble right now. KOIN did a great feature on this, and you can watch the video above, but it boils down to 4 main problems. First, obviously, the pandemic. Not as many people are going to restaurants as there used to be, and as we are setting new records for infections every day, this is justifiable. Second, the labor shortage. Companies are shelling out big bucks to draw new talent to their workforce, and because of this, companies with slimmer profit margins (like restaurants) can’t afford to retain workers. Third, supply chain. Ingredients cost more than they used to; in some cases, twice as much. And finally… it’s the New Year, and people are making resolutions and trying to save money/eat healthier, etc. Restaurants always take a hit around this time.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO