NYPD bodycam footage captures rescue after gas explosion

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.Mr Harwood, from Cumbria was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead...
