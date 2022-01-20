Boris Johnson’s team accused of blackmailing MP's questioning his leadership

A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a Government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity”, but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and Government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997,...
