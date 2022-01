Right now you can get free at-home COVID-19 tests sent to your home. Every home in the United States is eligible for 4 of them. All you have to do to get the tests sent directly to your door is go to the COVID test website and sign up. It says it will take about 7 to 12 days to ship due to demand. These tests are designed for you to be able to take them anywhere so you don't have to wait at a doctors office to get tested. That can take a really long time.

