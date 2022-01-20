Malik Faisal Akram's Brother Urged Him to End Texas Synagogue Standoff in Phone Call

The United States was a breath of freedom for Riaz Sardar Khil and his family when they fled Afghanistan more than two years ago. By the time the Taliban had regained control of their homeland last August, the Khil family was settled in San Antonio, in an apartment complex on the Northwest Side where many fellow Afghans, mostly from their home province of Khost, also lived. There, they found a tight-knit community who share a cultural and religious identity while enjoying many benefits of life in the U.S.

