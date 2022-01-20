ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Malik Faisal Akram's Brother Urged Him to End Texas Synagogue Standoff in Phone Call

By Charlotte Trattner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malik Faisal Akram's brother urged him to surrender during the standoff in Texas, telling him the hostages were innocent...

www.newsweek.com

Houston Chronicle

'A piece of my heart': Afghan girl's hopes for better life dashed by her disappearance in Texas

The United States was a breath of freedom for Riaz Sardar Khil and his family when they fled Afghanistan more than two years ago. By the time the Taliban had regained control of their homeland last August, the Khil family was settled in San Antonio, in an apartment complex on the Northwest Side where many fellow Afghans, mostly from their home province of Khost, also lived. There, they found a tight-knit community who share a cultural and religious identity while enjoying many benefits of life in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'Corrupt' FBI should be 'eliminated' for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker: Critics

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. "Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered."
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Missing child's father answers viewers questions

SAN ANTONIO - The father of missing 3-year-old child Lina Khil answers some of the hardest question’s viewers are posting. He tells us that he came to the US under an SIV visa after helping US troops in Afghanistan. He never imagined his child wouldn’t be safe in the safest country in the world, the United States.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

British citizen shot dead after taking hostages in Texas named as Malik Faisal Akram

A man shot dead after taking hostages at a US synagogue has been identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram.The 44-year-old, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed in a standoff with police and SWAT teams that lasted at least 10 hours.The incident at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, saw police first called on Saturday at 11am local time. Akram was killed at around 9pm.All four hostages had been released without physical harm.During the incident, the man could be heard ranting on a live-stream in what was reported to sound like a British accent.Today, the Foreign Office confirmed that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neo-Nazi terror cell was ‘trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action’, court told

A neo-Nazi terrorist cell was “trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action”, a court has heard.Three men and a woman are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for alleged terrorist activity over the first four months of last year.Samuel Whibley, 29, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and his girlfriend Stacey Salmon, 29, deny a total of 15 terror and firearm charges.In the Keighley home shared by couple Hall and Salmon, police found an improvised explosive device, homemade explosive substances, chemicals and parts of a 3D-printed handgun. Jurors were told that notes on how to manufacture gunpowder...
CBS DFW

Malik Faisal Akram ‘Got Agitated’ At Islamic Center Days Before Taking Hostages At Synagogue

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New revelations Tuesday night about how a terrorist spent his time in DFW before he held four members of a Colleyville synagogue hostage at gunpoint until they escaped after an 11-hour ordeal. The staff at the Islamic Center of Irving said they had an uncomfortable encounter with Malik Faisal Akram just a few days before the synagogue attack. The leadership there believes their place of worship narrowly avoided becoming a target as well. “He came in and he did his prayers and then asked if he could spend the night in the mosque,” said Khalid Hamideh about Akram. Hamideh, the...
IRVING, TX
