Rep. Bowman introduces bill to expand low-income home energy assistance

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Bronx Rep. Jamaal Bowman introduced the Heating and Cooling Relief Act Thursday in an effort to expand the low-income home energy assistance program.

The bill would expand eligibility to 6.5 million New Yorkers in need of assistance, regardless of immigration status. Bowman says the key is to end energy poverty.

Bowman added the bill would ensure that no family would spend more than 3% of their family's budget on home energy costs.

