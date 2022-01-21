Cook County Sherriff’s Office Holds Free Vehicle Light Repair Event In Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fewer tickets for drivers and safer roadways for everyone was the goal of Thursday’s free vehicle light repair event hosted by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Drivers lined up around the block at the pop-up shop that ran from 9 a.m. to noon at the Berwyn Street Department building on 30th street. The event help community members get their taillights, headlights, and license plate lights repaired at no cost.

I think that this is great this is happening. I think more events should happen like this in the community,” said Janel King.

The sheriff says the event will save drivers not only repair costs but potentially hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs if they were to get pulled over.

County employees performed the repairs and a Berwyn company donated the bulbs.