River Road ISD closes high school due to staffing issues related to COVID-19

River Road Independent School District announced Thursday morning that the River Road High School will be closing its doors for Friday, Jan. 21.

The district said that classes are expected to resume Monday, and that the closing is due to staffing issues within the high school related to COVID-19.

"Unless things change then, we will have to readjust, but we are definitely planning to reopen the campus on Monday," said King Hill, RRISD's public information director.

According to Hill, staff members who have not been affected by the virus will be disbursed to the middle and elementary schools to assist those campuses with staffing.

For more information, individuals are asked to go to the school's website at https://rrhs.rrisd.net/home#!