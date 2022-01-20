ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

People On The Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyla Baker focuses her practice on leasing, acquisition, disposition,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Report: Nashville expected to be fastest-growing apartment market in the country in 2022

Nashville-based Apartment Insiders has determined Music City is the No. 1 city in the country for new apartments coming on the market in 2022. That ranking is proportional to the number of existing units — Nashville’s anticipated inventory (11,435 apartments) represents 6.9% of existing rental units. Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, are slated to receive 18,375 and 21,618 units respectively, but as those cities also have higher numbers of existing units the new units represent a smaller increase to overall inventory.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Landlord
bizjournals

St. Louis is nearly out of industrial space: JLL on what’s next

The year 2021 was a wild one for the St. Louis industrial real estate market, and forecasts for 2022 show few signs of it easing. “We have record levels of different metrics at play,” said David Branding, a managing director in JLL’s St. Louis office. "We're at a record low level of vacancy right now, near record-high levels of construction and high levels of leasing." Industrial vacancy in St. Louis is at an all-time low of 3.3%, he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

ANNOUNCING: These are the Top Commercial Real Estate Projects & Deals of the Year

Sixteen projects and deals completed in 2021 make up the Louisville Business First honorees for this year's program. Think you're employed at one of the best places to work in the Greater Louisville area? You're in the right place! Best Places to Work in Greater Louisville honors companies whose operations are changing the business landscape for the better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy