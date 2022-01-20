People On The Move

Nashville-based Apartment Insiders has determined Music City is the No. 1 city in the country for new apartments coming on the market in 2022. That ranking is proportional to the number of existing units — Nashville’s anticipated inventory (11,435 apartments) represents 6.9% of existing rental units. Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, are slated to receive 18,375 and 21,618 units respectively, but as those cities also have higher numbers of existing units the new units represent a smaller increase to overall inventory.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO