ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH LIVE: Mayor of DC, governors of Washington, Colorado testify in House on omicron response

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mayor of Washington, DC and governors of Washington state, Colorado and Puerto Rico will testify before...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY — It didn’t take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House GOP leader McCarthy, AG Merrick Garland speak at U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting

President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy all addressed the annual Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington Friday, giving the city leaders credit for helping to pass his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill through Congress and urging their help in implementing the measure’s funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Muriel Bowser
PBS NewsHour

Voting rights bill blocked by Republican filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate. Democrats were poised to immediately pivot to voting on a Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mayor#Covid#House Oversight#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PBS NewsHour

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in U.S.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support. The changing dynamic...
TEXAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

U.S. COVID testing is ‘haphazard.’ Here’s what experts recommend

If you’ve recently found yourself struggling to find a COVID test and receive timely results, you are not alone. The panicked clamoring for pandemic essentials — vaccines, tests, masks — has come to define how millions of people in the United States have endured surges in COVID-19 cases — including omicron. Nearly two years into the pandemic, U.S. testing is still “100-percent haphazard,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist and physician.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy