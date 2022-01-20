WATCH LIVE: Mayor of DC, governors of Washington, Colorado testify in House on omicron response

SALT LAKE CITY — It didn’t take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.

