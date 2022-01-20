ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Broken Field Runner: “Baby Satan”

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles two piece indie rock band Broken Field Runner just...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Punknews.org

Pep Squad release video for “Little Game”

Los Angeles based Pep Squad have released a video for their new song "Little Game". The video was directed by Fre Pacheco. The song is available digitally and appears is a standalone single. Pep Squad released a handful of singles in 2021. Check out the video below. Photo Credit:Brynne Zaniboni.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Abraskadabra release “You Shine, Girl” video

Abraskadabra have released a video for their song "You Shine, Girl". The video was directed by Eduardo Gonçalves and Thiago Vilas Boas. The song is off their album Make Yourself at Home that was released in 2021 via Bad Time Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Young Guv announces West Coast shows

Young Guv has announced a handful of shows in March on the West Coast. Scowl, Color Green, Toner, and Kora Puckett will be playing on select dates. Young Guv will be releasing Guv III on March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula and released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. See the dates below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Christian of Mean Jeans recorded a solo record! It ROCKS!

You all know the Mean Jeans- they're one of punk's most cherished modern bands. They take the Ramones formula, do it justice (like few bands can) and then spin their own '80s Troma vibe over the top. Well, here's a treat…. During Covid quarantine (and semi-quarantine) guitarist Christian Blunda recorded...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Punknews.org

Dissidente release “A Nation of Wolves” video

Pittsburgh based Dissidente have released a video for their new song, "A Nation of Wolves". The song is off their upcoming album The War on Two Fronts that will be out February 11 via Bad Time Records. Dissidente released their Frontline EP in 2017. Check out the new song below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Punknews.org

Run For Cover showcase is cancelled

Run For Cover Records have cancelled their West Coast Showcase due to the ongoing concerns with the pandemic. The event was supposed to happen on January 28 and 29th in Los Angeles, CA. Refunds for the event will be available at the point of purchase. See below for the full announcement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid release “Face The Fire” video

Comeback Kid have released a video for their song "Face The Fire". The video features footage by Furnace Fest, @Hola_Soy_Keto, Sunny Singh, Kat Nijmeddin, Daniel Vandal, and Miquel Casey and photos by Danielle Dixon, Chrisy Salinas, Gabe Becerra, and Sean Reilly. It was edited by Dylan Gould. The song is off their album Heavy Steps that is out now via New Damage Records and Nuclear Blast. Comeback Kid will be touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats this spring. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sham Family release “Plaque Protection” video

Toronto based punks Sham Family have released a video for their new song "Plaque Protection". The video was filmed and edited by Connory Ballantyne. The song is off their upcoming self-titled EP out January 21 via Wavy Haze Records. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satan#Poppy#Broken Field Runner
Punknews.org

Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls to release split EP

Le Butcherettes and Death Valley Girls have announced a split EP. The split features a new song by Death Valley Girls called "When I'm Free" and a cover of Death Valley Girls' "The Universe" by Le Butcherettes. Physical copies will be out February 11 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Death Valley Girls released Under the Spell of Joy in 2020. Le Butcherettes released their EP Don't Bleed in 2020 and their album Bi/MENTAL in 2019. Check out the songs below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Music
foxla.com

Tioni Theus: Teen's dad recalls last moments with his daughter

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - "I had a feeling something was wrong, I begged her to stay," says Darien Jackson, the father of Tioni Theus. Jackson's daughter was found shot to death with her body found dumped on the side of the Manchester onramp to the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Spotted With Alex Rodriguez Last Night

Legendary MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the Lambeau Field stands during Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game. Green Bay lost to San Francisco, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Saturday evening. Late in the contest, FOX’s cameras showed Alex Rodriguez in the stands,...
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy